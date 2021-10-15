Ofosu Ampofo, Boahen Trial: Not all persons at the meeting were charged

Police Chief Inspector Bernard Bekoe, the investigator in the case of Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Chairman, National Democratic Congress, Thursday told an Accra High Court that not all persons present at the meeting were charged.

Ofosu Ampofo and Boahen are standing trial over a supposed leaked tape in which Ofosu Ampofo was heard inciting NDC supporters at a meeting to perpetrate violence against leadership of the Electoral Commission and the National Peace Council.

The two accused persons have denied the charge of conspiracy to commit assault against public Officer.

The NDC Chairman is facing additional two counts of assault against public officer.

According to Mr Bekoe, Mr Alfred Ogbamey a Communication Specialist and Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament were present at the meeting with Ofosu Ampofo but they did not make any statement or utterance that warrant their arrest or invitation.

“My Lord Alfred Ogbamey did not make any statement or utterance which constitute a crime, so I did not invite him. Mr Haruna Iddrisu did not commit any offence after listening to the tape.”

Police Chief Inspector Bekoe was continuing with his cross examination administered by Mr Tony Lithur, counsel for Ofosu Ampofo, when the trial resumed today at an Accra High Court.

Chief Inspector Bekoe told the High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Samuel K. Aseidu, a Court of Appeal Judge, that he charged Ofosu Ampofo and Kwaku Boahen, NDC Deputy Communication Officer because they had conspired to commit crime.

According to the third prosecution witness, Boahen in an open interview on Adom television confirmed that he was in total support of Ofosu Ampofo’s plan to commit some offences.

He told the Court that he did not need to see the two accused persons together before the commission of the offences.

Police Chief Inspector Bekoe said people were charged only when there were enough evidence against them.

“I only arrest and charge a person whom I have sufficient evidence for committing a crime,” the witness said.

According to him, on the said audio, he heard the voice of Alfred Ogbamey and some applauds.

He said because Ogbamey was a political figure who contributed to most radio discussion, he was familiar with his voice.

He said per the report on the audio, there were no insertions.

The fact of prosecution is that following the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, which was characterized by violence on January 31, 2019, Ofosu Ampofo met with some NDC communicators on February 3, 2019.

At the said meeting, prosecution said Ofosu Ampofo and Bohen mapped out a strategy of criminal activities, including violence against the EC Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa and Most Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante, Chairman of the National Peace Council.

It said an audio recording of the said meeting was leaked and the Criminal Investigations Department commenced investigation over the comment made in the said tape.

On February 20, 2019, Boahen in an interview, confirmed his participation in the meeting and also revealed that the leaked audio recording was a true reflection of what had transpired on February 3, 2019 meeting.

The Court adjourned the case to November 01, 2021.

Source: GNA