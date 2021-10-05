‘Kidnapped pregnant woman’ finally meets bail condition

Share this with more people!

Josephine Panyin Simons, the alleged “pregnant and kidnapped” Takoradi woman has finally met the bail condition after one week of her family’’s inability to fulfill the bail condition.

A Takoradi circuit court A, last Monday listened to the plea of a team of lawyers to grant the accused who pleaded not guilty bail, since the offense in question was a misdemeanor and therefore bailable.

Josephine Panyin Mensah is alleged to have “faked” her pregnancy and subsequent kidnap, a situation that made the twin City go perplexed.

The court presided over by Justice Michael Cudjoe Ampadu after a long deliberation between lawyers and the Prosecutor granted the bail in the sum of GH¢50, 000 with two sureties, one to be justified.

But days passed and saw her still in custody since family members found it a Herculean task to provide the bail condition until Monday afternoon when all conditions were satisfied.

Josephine, is expected to reappear in court on Thursday October 14, 2021, on the charges of deceiving public officers and making false publication about pregnancy and kidnapping.

Josephine, went missing on Sept.16, 2021 carrying a “pregnancy” but was only found some days after without the pregnancy which gained national attention and interest with many twist and turns emanating from the incident.

Source: GNA