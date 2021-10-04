Ghana to host first-ever African Paralympic Games in 2023

Share this with more people!

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has offered its support to the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC-Ghana) to host the 2023 African Paralympic Games.

A statement from the Ministry of Youth and Sports said, “the Ministry and government commit to offering all necessary support, logistics that will make hosting the African Para Games in 2023 possible as we believe under your able leadership, would be able to ensure a smooth and successful games experience if implemented”.

The statement said, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has also endorsed the candidacy of Mr. Deen, President of the NPC-Ghana, in contesting the Presidency of the African Paralympic Committee (APC).

According to the ministry, Mr. Deen holds the key to positively change the fortunes of African nations at the level at the international games, as the continent witnessed a decline at the last Paralympic Games in Japan.

Source: GNA