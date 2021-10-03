Home / General News / Government renews imposition of curfew on Kpatinga

Ambrose Dery

Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior, has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours of Kpatinga  and its environs in the Northern Region from 0000 hours to 0400 hours, effective from Friday, October 1.

A statement signed by the Minister, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Government continued to express its appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and the people of the area and urged them to exercise restraintin the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use nonviolent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

“Meanwhile there is a total ban on all persons in Kpatinga and its environs from carrying fire arms, ammunition or another offensive weapons and any person found with any fire arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Source: GNA

