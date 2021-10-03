Home / General News / Bimbilla curfew renewed

Bimbilla curfew renewed

1 min ago General News Leave a comment

The Government, has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours of Bimbilla and its environs in the Northern Region from 0000 hours to 0400 hours, effective from Friday, October 1.

Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior in a signed statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Government continued to express its appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and the people of the area and urged them to exercise restraints in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use nonviolent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

It noted that there was a total ban on all persons in Bimbilla Township and its environs from carrying fire arms, ammunition or another offensive weapons and any person found with any fire arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

Source: GNA

