Woman in kidnapping story still in police custody after bail

Josephine Panyin Simons, the lady at the centre of the alleged “pregnant kidnapped” case is still in the Ghana police cells due to the inability of the family to meet the bail bond requirements.

A Takoradi circuit court A presided over by Justice Micheal Cudjoe Ampadu after long deliberation between lawyers and the Prosecutor granted the bail for GH¢50,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.

A family source told the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday evening that two properties were identified and that they were in talks with the lawyers for the necessary steps that might lead to her bail.

Josephine, who pleaded not guilty, is expected to reappear in court on Thursday, October 14, 2021, on charges of deceiving public officers and making false publications about pregnancy and kidnapping.

Josephine, who was a victim of alleged kidnapping, is now facing trial for misdemeanour and represented in court by five lawyers on pro bono service with lead counsel being Lawyer Fifi Buckman.

All five lawyers prayed the court to grant the accused bail.

They argued that nobody was above the law and her detention for the past seven days was an affront on her rights.

They added, “we cannot continue to retain her without recourse to the law and due process…we don’t even know the circumstances under which she spoke or made the confession.”

“Nobody knows the truth…we will like to access her for evidence…we cannot be carried by sentiment, but follow the law,” the lawyers established.

The lead Counsel, Lawyer Fifi Buckman continued that “only when evidence was taken that the truth may be established…she has not spoken to her lawyers yet and that she should be made available to have interaction with her lawyers collect evidence to enable the case to commence.

We believe that Justice must work in the country, and for the court to ensure substantial Justice, the bail is very much important to help in her human rights as well as enable her to have access to counsel to also speak with them,” the lead counsel added.

Lawyer Fifi Buckman, therefore, prayed the court to grant her bail and promised that she would be made available anytime the case was called.

Meanwhile, Prosecuting Police Superintendent Emmanuel Basintele, told the court that Josephine confessed in front of medical personnel in the presence of her mother at the Effia Nkwanta hospital where she was undergoing treatment and not under any duress to do so.

The Prosecutor added, “She was also informed of her constitutional rights to have a counsel…We extracted whatever we wanted from her, not under duress.”

He said, “With the issue of bail, we leave it to you.. because we know the court have the discretion. If the court is minded to grant bail terms and conditions should compel the accused to come to court for the matter to be expeditiously handled.”

Justice Micheal Cudjoe Ampadu, after listening to the parties, granted the bail which would enable the accused to rest from her trauma and her lawyers to aid in proper preparation for October 14.

Josephine Simons went missing on September 16, 2021, carrying a “pregnancy” but was only found after six days without the pregnancy.

The development gained national attention and interest with many twists and turns emanating from her kidnapping and faking of the pregnancy.

Source: GNA