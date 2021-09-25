Milovan Rajevac to earn $30,000 monthly as Black Stars head coach

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is to pay Coach Milovan Rajevac $30,000 monthly as the Head Coach of the Senior National team, the Black Stars.

Coach Rajevac, returning to guide Black Stars for the second time was announced as the Head Coach of the team at the GFA Secretariat on Friday, September 24.

The 67-year old who led Ghana to the finals of the 2010 AFCON in Angola and also reached the quarterfinal stage of the South Africa World Cup in 2010 has been tasked to lead the country to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and also qualify Ghana to the Qatar World Cup next year.

Contrary to reports that the Serbian gaffer would pocket $45,000, the GFA clarified at the Press Conference that the coach would earn $30,000 as compared to 2010 where he was taking €30,000.

Per his contract, Rajevac would take $300,000 winning bonus if he wins the 2022 AFCON and the same amount if he qualifies Ghana to the Mundial in Qatar.

The GFA President, Mr. Kurt Okraku said, “Our task to him is not limited to only improvement of our team, but qualifications to the World Cup which is very key for us and of course winning of the AFCON.

“If the coach is able to qualify us to the World Cup next year, he stands to be entitled to a sum of $300,000 and of course winning the AFCON which is dear to our heart, the coach will also be entitled to the same amount and all these among are in dollars and not Euros.”

Coach Rajevac’s first assignment would be when he plays Zimbabwe in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month. Ghana is second in Group G with three points following a win over Ethiopia and defeat to South Africa.

Source: GNA