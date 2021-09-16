PPA swears-in 17-member GHANEPS steering committee

Share this with more people!

The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has sworn-in a 17-member Steering Committee to oversee the successful implementation of the Ghana Electronic Procurement System (GHANEPS).

A press release from the PPA made available to the Ghana News Agency said, “The mandate of the committee includes the facilitation and provision of inputs to the formulation of policies and procedures required for the implementation to enhance the rate of adoption.

“They would also monitor and supervise the implementation progress on a regular basis and provide appropriate guidance to ensure the roll–out of GHANEPS to all Public Procurement Entities.”

Mr. Frank Mante, the Acting Chief Executive of PPA and Chairman of the Steering Committee, in the release, said for the successful implementation of the GHANEPS project, it was imperative to have collaboration and co-ordination among key stakeholders.

“The implementation of GHANEPS is one such project where the key challenge is not in setting up a functional technology platform, but more in getting all the stakeholders to buy in and adopt the platform for day-to-day procurement activities,” he said.

The steering committee includes: Mr. Augustine Blay, Secretary to the Vice-President of Ghana; Eric Victor Appiah, from PPA; Ruth Ferkah, from Ministry of Communication; Rebecca Okai Hammond-representing the E-Transform Project, and Golda G. Asante, Office of the Head of Local Government Service.

Others are: Mr Fred Charles Forson, Office of the Head of the Civil Service; Raynold Quarshie, Ministry of Justice and Attorney General; Alexander Koomson, Ghana Audit Service; Marian Deladam, Internal Audit Agency; Frank Ademan, State Interest and Governance Authority; Kwame Jantuah, Association on Ghana Industries (AGI), and Beauty Emefa Narteh, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition.

The rest are: Madam Stella Addo, Chattered Institute of Procurement and Supply Chain (CIPS); Araba Kudiabor, Ghana Health Service; Mr Kwame Prempeh, Deputy Chief Executive of PPA; A representative from the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Institute of Engineers.

The GHANEPS is being implemented under the eTransform project by the Ministry of Communication with funding support from the World Bank.

Source: GNA