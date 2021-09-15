Tullow Ghana appoints Lumor as Deputy Managing Director

Share this with more people!

Tullow Ghana has appointed Mrs Cynthia Lumor as Deputy Managing Director, effective October 1, 2021.

Mrs Lumor is the first to be appointed as Deputy Managing Director of Tullow Ghana since it began operations in 2006.

In a statement, Mr Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer of Tullow, commenting on the appointment said: “I am delighted that Cynthia has been appointed to this important role.”

It said since last year, when the Managing Director, Wissam Al Monthiry, assumed office, Mrs. Lumor had been instrumental in managing “our key government and external relationships in Ghana and her promotion reflects her important role in delivering Tullow’s strategy in Ghana.”

Prior to her appointment as Deputy Managing Director, Mrs. Lumor served on the leadership team of Tullow Ghana and was Director for Corporate Affairs with responsibility for External Affairs and Social Performance, with oversight over Human Resources, Information Systems and Facilities Management.

The statement said she joined Tullow Ghana in 2017 from Scancom Ltd (MTN Ghana) where she was Corporate Services Executive.

It said Mrs. Lumor had several years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry, having previously worked for the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation as Principal Legal Officer.

The statement said as Deputy Managing Director, Mrs. Lumor would be responsible for the integration of the non-technical functions within the Ghana business and would continue to support the Managing Director in driving Tullow’s plans to invest over $4 billion in Ghana over the next 10 years.

Source: GNA