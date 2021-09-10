Student gets three years imprisonment for causing harm

Share this with more people!

A 22-year-old student who inflicted cutlass wounds on a gardener at Oyibi for entering his house without permission, has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Benjamin Mensah, charged with causing harm, pleaded not guilty.

The Court, presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, at the end of the trial found Mensah guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

It further ordered the convict to pay compensation of GHC10,000 to the complainant, Mr. Atsu Kudohor.

Before passing the sentence, the Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, prayed the Court to take into consideration the harm suffered by the complainant, saying, it would take the complainant years to heal psychologically.

According to the Prosecution, no amount of compensation would erase the big scar on the complainant’s body.

The Prosecution narrated that the complainant was a resident of Sasabi, near Oyibi in Accra and that Mensah also resided in the same area with his father.

It said on July 19, last year, the complainant went to Mensah’s father’s house to ask of his father who had extended invitation to him.

The Prosecution said on the complainant’s arrival, Mensah got angry and pushed the complainant to the ground with the reason that he opened the gate without permission, resulting in a fight.

It said Mensah’s father who was a witness in the case, came out of his room to separate the two.

The Prosecution said Mr. Kudohor then left for his house, but Mensah trailed him to the house with a cutlass and slashed the complainant on the left shoulder.

It said the complainant was rushed to the Legon Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The Prosecution said Mensah after committing the crime went into hiding.

It said a report was made to the Police and on August 14, last year, Mensah was nabbed and handed over to the Police.

The Prosecution said Mensah, in his caution statement, admitted the offence.

