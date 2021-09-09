Three teacher Unions respond to cost of laptops initiative

Share this with more people!

Three teacher Unions have released the cost of a laptop under the “One teacher, one laptop” initiative to clear the air on speculations making rounds on the media landscape.

The Unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana.

Mr Eric Agbe Carbonu, the President of NAGRAT, in a statement said the total cost for a laptop was GH¢1,831.47, of which government would bear the cost of GH¢1,282.03 (70 per cent) while a teacher paid GH¢549.44. (30 per cent).

On the background of the project, Mr Caebonu said the three Unions suggested to government to provide laptops to all teachers to aid in effective teaching through the application and use of ICT.

He said the government through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) heeded to their call under some conditions that government would facilitate the acquisitions of the laptops, GES would ensure effective distribution of the laptops and a cost-sharing of 70 per cent from government and 30 per cent from a teacher.

Mr Carbonu stated that the teacher’s 30 per cent component would not be deducted from the teacher’s salary but paid through the professional allowance allocations and that the computers provided became the property of the individual teacher.

The manufacturer, KA.Technologies, will provide training and after-sale service to the teachers.

In a different development, two other Unions-Innovative Teachers and the All Teachers Alliance Ghana have petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice to investigate the government’s “one teacher, one laptop” initiative.

According to the Unions, the petition was pursuant to Article 218(a) (e) of the 1992 Constitution and section 7 (1) (a) of CHRAJ Act to investigate the procurement of the 280,000 laptops by the Ministry of Education.

“The request for the investigation has become necessary due to the fact the procurement of the 280,000 laptops ought to result in a significant reduction in the price for teachers and the taxpayer to pay”.

“The cost of each laptop is purported to be GH¢1,550 and we suspect that this amount is inflated and that a thorough investigation into procurement will vindicate our position,” the Unions stated.

Source: GNA