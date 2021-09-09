Ghana is determined to deepen ties with Ethiopia – Akufo-Addo

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghana is determined to deepen its ties with Ethiopia to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation.

He said this on Wednesday when the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Ebiy Ahmed, who is in Ghana on a three-day working visit, called on him at the Jubilee House, Accra.

The President, in a short interaction with the media, said his administration would expand exchanges with the East African nation to enhance the bonds of friendship that existed between the two countries.

“He has come to talk to us about the progress of bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Ghana and then off course, necessarily, regional and continental issues will also be part of our meeting, ”

President Akufo-Addo said before retiring to a closed door session with his guest.

Ghana and Ethiopia have enjoyed cordial relations since the time of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Emperor Haile Selassie.

Their political history has been at the core of the relationship that exist between them.

More recently, both nations have sought to expand economic ties, and revitalize trade relations. The two countries are yet to conclude and sign a proposed agreement for joint declaration of strategic partnership that would offer the framework required to increase cooperation between the two.

Source: GNA