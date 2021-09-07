Ghana Railways says stealing of components continue to derail progress in sector

Share this with more people!

The Management of Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL), has indicated that the stealing of rail lines (Tracks) and steel sleepers belonging to the Company across the country was hampering efforts by the government to revamp the sector.

“The unfortunate behaviour of these miscreants has gone a long way in thwarting the efforts of the Government of Ghana in revamping the railway sector in the country.”

A statement signed by the Managing Director, Mr Michael Adjei and copied to the Ghana News Agency says, ” Management of Ghana Railway Company Limited wishes to warn all those involved in the stealing of rails, steel sleepers and other railway materials to desist from such irresponsible acts as they will severely be dealt with by the law enforcement agencies when caught.”

The Ghana Railway Company Limited also reminded Ghanaians that the railway line was a national asset that must be protected to create economic fortunes for the ordinary Ghanaian.

The Managing Director added, “We are using this medium to inform the General public to consider the President’s call on Ghanaians to become citizens and not spectators by reporting any individual who is caught stealing or in possession of any piece of railway line, steel sleeper or materials either to the company’s Chief Security Superintendent; Marine, Ports & Railways Police or the nearest police station”.

The Management of Ghana Railway Company Limited further appealed to the media and the general public to assist the Company to perform its core function of providing effective, reliable, safe passenger and freight transportation.

“We need to be a watchdog in the fight against these unpatriotic and unscrupulous persons who are bent on destroying the rail sector in this country,” the statement added.

Source: GNA