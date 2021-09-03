NHIA begins linking NHIS card to Ghana card

Share this with more people!

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has officially commenced linking the National Health Insurance card to the Ghana Card.

This forms part of the government’s quest to make the Ghana Card the sole source of identification for persons living in Ghana and for accessing public services in the country.

Mr Bernard Nii Anyaa Brown, NHIS Greater Accra Regional Director, who made this known, said the public could now link their NHIS card to the Ghana card via mobile platforms by simply dialing *929# and follow the prompt to register.

If all the details on both cards are the same, people can easily link their National Health Insurance Cards to the Ghana Card and use the Ghana Card to access health care at any accredited National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) facility across the nation, he stated.

Mr Brown was speaking at the National Health Insurance Authority, Greater Accra Region’s mid-year review meeting, an occasion to take stock of their performance.

The meeting, discussed the NHIA’s budgetary allocation, and brainstorm on how to carry along clients as far as linking the NHIS card to the Ghana card is concerned.

According to the Regional Director, as a workforce they needed to prepare their psyche on how to effectively communicate with the people, educate them among others.

He urged staff of the NHIA to work harder than before to ensure that the decision of management came into fruition.

“We need to execute every policy brought up by management to the core to achieve the final result,” he added.

Mr Brown advised non active members to register with the NHIS and also urged those whose cards had expired to renew them quickly as they could now do that in the comfort of their homes and not wait till in dire need.

Participants at the meeting were stakeholders drawn from the 16 districts offices of the NHIA within the Greater Accra Region.

They shared gains, challenges and projected a new path to increase membership drive especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also assessed the districts effectiveness in terms of premium mobilization, membership drive, financial management and innovations.

The Dangme West office which covers Shai Osu Doku and Ningo Accountants scored the highest points, meeting 97.68 per cent of its target.

Source: GNA