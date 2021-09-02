Home / General News / Police arrests 21 herdsmen for possessing weapons

Police arrests 21 herdsmen for possessing weapons

4 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Twenty one herds men have been arrested for possessing. firearms and other offensive weapons without lawful authority.

The Special Anti-Robbery Task Force team at Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region, together with personnel from the Donkorkrom Division and District arrested the suspects, aged between 20 and 51, on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

These were contained in a statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency.

It said a search conducted on the 21 suspects led to the retrieval of 17 machetes, one foreign pistol, three locally manufactured pistols, four single-barrel shotguns, two daggers, 66 live AAA and 12 BB cartridges, eleven 410 cartridges, ten 7.65mm ammunition and 19 mobile phones.

It said all suspects were in Police custody awaiting trial.

The statement assured the public of strategic interventions from the Police Administration to halt the activities of criminals.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Naval Base to be established in Ada – DCE

Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, Ada East District Chief Executive, has revealed that discussion is underway …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved