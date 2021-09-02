Police arrests 21 herdsmen for possessing weapons

Share this with more people!

Twenty one herds men have been arrested for possessing. firearms and other offensive weapons without lawful authority.

The Special Anti-Robbery Task Force team at Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region, together with personnel from the Donkorkrom Division and District arrested the suspects, aged between 20 and 51, on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

These were contained in a statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency.

It said a search conducted on the 21 suspects led to the retrieval of 17 machetes, one foreign pistol, three locally manufactured pistols, four single-barrel shotguns, two daggers, 66 live AAA and 12 BB cartridges, eleven 410 cartridges, ten 7.65mm ammunition and 19 mobile phones.

It said all suspects were in Police custody awaiting trial.

The statement assured the public of strategic interventions from the Police Administration to halt the activities of criminals.

Source: GNA