GFA approves new regulations for Club Licensing

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has approved a new Club Licensing Regulations beginning the 2021/22 football season.

The Regulations serves as an improvement to the existing regulations which had been in place since 2012.

The new regulations were intended to synchronize all directives that have been issued out with regards to the compliance of standards by clubs as one document.

In addition to the general licensing regulations are a new GFA Stadium Regulations and a Club Licensing Catalogue of Sanctions.

The Association aims at continuously improving it’s Regulations and compliance regimes as it seeks to improve the overall quality of the Ghanaian game.

Source: GNA