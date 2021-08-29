Suspected armed robbers kill journalist on assignment in Ghana

Share this with more people!

Mr Taalay Ahmed, a journalist with the London-Based Muslim Ahmadiyya Television International (MTA International) has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers on the Tamale – Buipe road in the Savannah Region.

The suspected armed robbers attacked the vehicle he was travelling with on Monday August 23, 2021.

According to the Northern Regional Police Command, the incident occurred at around the Mpaha Junction at about 7pm.

A statement signed by Chief Inspector George Gyasi, the Officer- in-Charge of Buipe, said the police officers rushed to the scene, but the robbers had fled through the bush before their arrival.

It said the victims, Mr Ahmed and Umaru Abdul Hakim were met at the scene with gunshot wounds.

The statement said they were traveling on board a Toyota Hiace vehicle with registration number GT 7405 -16 when they were attacked.

It said on reaching a section of the road not far away from the Mpaha Junction, a number of armed men suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire on them, deflating their tires in the process and forcing the vehicle to stop.

“Some of the bullets penetrated the vehicle and hit the two victims. The armed men then robbed them of their mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money and fled,” it said.

It said the victims were rushed to the Buipe Polyclinic for treatment, but were later transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment, but upon arrival, Mr Ahmed, who was on assignment in Ghana was pronounced dead.

His body was deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Source: GNA