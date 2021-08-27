No alarming cases of HIV and AIDS in Dormaa Municipality – Health Directorate  

Share this with more people!

The Dormaa Central Municipal Health Directorate says it is untrue that HIV and AIDS is surging among pregnant women in the municipality.

It, therefore, asked the general public to ignore the contents of a video circulating on social media, describing the said video as fake.

“The Directorate wishes to inform the public the content of the video, which depicts a presenter of a radio station interviewing a personnel of the Directorate as fake news”, Mr Daniel Kwame Owusu Amponsah, the Dormaa Central Municipal Disease Control Officer stated.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Mr Amponsah explained “Augustina Gyan misconducted herself when she opened up to speak on a subject she had not been assigned the responsibility to do so”.

“She is not the right person to speak on that subject and when she was confronted by the radio station for an interview, she was supposed to refer the matter to the appropriate authority which she failed to do and that was why she misled the public”, he said.

“Even though she is part of the Health Promotion team at the Directorate assigned with the responsibility of educating and enlightening the populace on health-related issues on Dormaa Fm, a local radio station, she completely failed to notify her superiors about an impending interview with a radio station”, Mr Amponsah indicated.

He explained though HIV and AIDS had recorded new infections, cases were not alarming as projected in the said video, saying the directorate was yet to sanctions the personnel to deter her from repeating such unprofessional conduct in the future.

“We have received many calls from traditional authorities and residents home and abroad expressing deep worry about the situation since the video went viral and this is why we have taken the trouble to clear the air”, Mr Amponsah stated.

On the Directorate’s preparedness and response to manage the outbreak of Marburg and Ebola diseases which has been reported in Guinea and neighbouring Cote D’Ivoire respectively, Mr Amponsah said the directorate had intensified surveillance, and put in place pragmatic measures to prevent any possible outbreaks in the country.

Source: GNA