Businessman in court over stolen vehicle from Poland

Share this with more people!

A businessman, who allegedly received a stolen Mercedes Benz car from Poland, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with dishonestly receiving.

Kwaku Sarpong aka Kwaku Dua pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Rosemary Baah Tosu admitted Sarpong to bail in the sum of GH¢80,000 with three sureties earning not less than GH¢2,000 as net salary.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare said the accused person resided at Achimota, Accra.

ASP Asare said on January 13, this year, the International Police (INTERPOL) Unit of the Ghana Police Service received a message from INTERPOL Warsaw, Poland through Secured Communication System requesting for assistance to recover stolen Mercedes Benz with chassis number WIN2533151F770432 which was equipped with a GPS tracking device.

According to the INTERPOL message, the said car was located at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The prosecution said the particulars of the vehicle were checked on the INTERPOL Stolen Motor Vehicle Database and it came to light that the vehicle was stolen from Poland on October 16, last year.

ASP Asare said On January 21, this year, the vehicle was traced to Kumasi with the help of the GPS device and subsequently recovered.

The prosecution said investigations led to the arrest of one Prince Kumi aka Maxi who stated that he bought the vehicle from Sarpong for $50,000.

Kumi led the Police to arrest Sarpong.

According to the prosecution, Sarpong in his caution statement said he also brought the vehicle from two gentlemen by the name Kofi Frimpong and Kwame Yeboah from Tema at $40,000.

ASP Asare said Sarpong, however, refused to lead the Police to those gentlemen who sold the car to him.

On January 19, this year, INTERPOL Warsaw furnished INTERPOL Accra with a Police Report on the theft of the vehicle in Poland and same indicated that the owner of the vehicle was interested in restituting the vehicle back to Poland.

Source: GNA