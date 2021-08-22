New Bui Power Authority CEO promises increased power generation

Share this with more people!

Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), managers of the Bui hydro-electric power station, says his administration will build on the dam’s power generating capacity to augment electricity supply.

Interacting with Journalists during a visit to the dam’s plant site on Friday, Mr Dzamesi said the dam’s solar project remained a priority and he would ensure its expansion for enhanced power generation.

He said the Bui dam remained a key national asset and he would continue to put in place more pragmatic measures to protect it.

Mr Dzamesi, a former Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, indicated employees’ working conditions and relationships were also a priority and promised his administration would work hard to improve on that.

He commended Mr Fred Oware, the outgoing CEO of the Authority, for his exceptional leadership, which he noted had deepened the BPA’s relationship with the communities around the Bui dam enclave.

“I have toured many of the communities around the enclave and I highly appreciated the praises showered on Mr Oware for his exceptional leadership and several innovations designed to better the lives of the dam’s affected people,” he said.

Describing the media as a powerful tool and pre-requisite for development, Mr Dzamesi pledged to deepen the working relationship with the media and advised practitioners to bring more positive stories than negatives.

On his part, Mr Oware explained he was happy to serve the BPA and cherished his long-standing relationship with employees and the local communities.

He expressed the hope the new CEO would build and strengthen that relationship as well as build on his legacies.

He said because the dam’s power generation depended on the level of water in the Black Volta, there was the need for the Authority to prioritise its renewable energy project.

The solar project, Mr Oware indicated, could add more power to the dam’s originally designed 400 megawatts and hoped the new CEO would expand the project in the supreme interest of the nation.

