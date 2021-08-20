Environmentalist threatens to sue own church for noise

Share this with more people!

Professor Emmanuel Appoh, an environmentalist, on Wednesday sent caution to individuals and organizations in Ghana whose activities create excessive in the communities to regulate their activities for sanity.

He cited individuals, churches and other groups for noise making and announced that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was strengthening its noise monitoring, and would apply the law rigorously to noise pollution offenders.

“I have warned my own church about its level of noise. If it does not stop by the end of September, I’ll send the church to court,” Prof Appoh said without mentioning the name of the church.

Professor Appoh, who is also the Acting Director of Environmental Quality of the EPA, gave the warning, in an answer to journalists’ question on noise pollution in some Ghanaian communities, on the first of a three-day sensitization workshop for members of the Parliamentary Press Corps.

The workshop, organized by the EPA, and underway at Institute of Environmental Studies (IES) at Amasaman, the capital of the Ga West Municipal Assembly, is enhance the knowledge and advocacy of the members of the Press Corps for responsible, responsive and persuasive environmental reporting.

Professor Appoh, in a presentation, identified noise pollution as coming from construction, transportation, individual and religious activities and causing deafness, increase heartbeat, hypertension, stomach ulcer, confusion, loss of balance, loss of libido, menstrual challenges and high blood pressure and vertigo.

He however indicated that the EPA mandate in prosecuting some noise pollution offences was limited, and urged the public to report offences to the Districts’ Environmental Office of the police.

Apart from noise making, the Acting Director emphasized that open burning was also criminal, and advised the farmers to go in for slash and mulch rather than the traditional slash and burn method of farming.

He added that, “We need to be very careful in the Harmattan season.”

Other speakers advocated for more media reportage on issues of the environment.

Source: GNA