Hairstylist in court over bigamy and fraudulent breach of trust

Share this with more people!

Angelina Azumah, a hair stylist, has appeared before a Madina District Court over charges of bigamy and fraudulent breach of trust.

Angelina is said to have married an Entomologist based in the USA in the year 2016.

Whiles married to the Entomologist for two years, she married another man in the year 2018.

The accused has however denied the charged preferred against her and the Court presided over by Ms. Susana Nyarkotey has admitted her to bail in the sum of GH¢50, 000 with three sureties.

The facts as narrated by Chief Inspector Sophia Adamuwaa are that the complainant (name withheld) is based on Oklahoma, USA, while accused resides at Taifa, Accra.

Prosecution said whiles the complainant had been visiting Ghana on a research assignment in the year 2016, he met Angelina and they got married the same year.

The prosecutor said in December 2020, the complainant came to Ghana and registered their marriage under ordinance and he went back to the USA.

While in the USA, prosecution said the complainant played his role as a husband by remitting her with $400 a month and he established two well-furnished salons and entrusted them to accused to be managing them.

Additionally, the complainant opened an account with GCB bank and made accused and one Paul Akparibo Azure, a business partner of the complainant as signatories.

Prosecution said also the complainant gave the accused GH¢50,000.00 to buy a car for his use whenever he returned to Ghana and the complainant sent pictures of the said car to him (the complainant).

According to prosecution, the complainant had also rented an apartment where the accused and her siblings lived.

The Prosecutor said complainant wanted to have his privacy with his wife hence paid an amount of GH¢12,000.00 and accused also collected GH¢14,000.00 to renovate two salons.

In all, prosecution said the complainant had spent GH¢126,000.00.

Prosecution said as soon as the complainant left Ghana, accused rented out the apartment, sold the two salons and a Toyota Corolla without the knowledge of the complainant.

When the complainant returned to Ghana in May this year, prosecution said the complainant could not find the accused hence got stranded in the country.

Prosecution said later, the complainant had information that accused had married another man since September 9, 2018 and was currently living with him at Sogakope in the Volta Region.

A report was made to the Madina Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service and Angelina was arrested.

Source: GNA