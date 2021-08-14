We’ve done a lot to reduce hardships – Dr Bawumia

Share this with more people!

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the Akufo-Addo-led government is determined to do more to reduce the suffering of Ghanaians.

He noted that the Government, over the past four years, had worked hard to significantly reduce a chunk of the sufferings imposed on Ghanaians by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

In a Facebook post on Friday to mark International Youth Day, the Vice President listed about 50 hardships, which the previous NDC government imposed on Ghanaians, which the government of President Akufo-Addo had worked hard to reduce through various interventions.

Some of those interventions includes; relative stability in electricity supply, resumption of public sector employment which was frozen, online and easy access to government services, revival of national health insurance, restoration of allowances for nursing and teacher trainees, restoration of employment for nurses, free access to senior high school, among several others.

Dr. Bawumia preceded the 51 sufferings the Akufo-Addo’s government had reduced, with a direct message to the Ghanaian youth, acknowledging challenges they were facing including effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, and reiterated government’s resolve to address them.

“Yesterday, we marked the International Youth Day in Ghana and across the world. I would like to remind the youth of our dear country that the NPP promised to reduce the suffering Ghanaians were going through under the economic mismanagement of the NDC,” Dr. Bawumia wrote.

“After four years in office, what is clear is that even though many Ghanaians are facing challenging times especially as a result of the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of the NPP under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, through policies implemented, delivered largely on its promise of reducing the suffering of Ghanaians even though we have a lot more to do in that direction.”

“We have not completely eradicated hardships, but we have made significant progress.

We count on your continuous support as we deal with the other challenges facing our nation.

Source: GNA