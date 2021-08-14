Home / General News / Police investigates assault on journalist

Police investigates assault on journalist

11 hours ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Police have commenced investigations into an alleged assault on a Journalist at Bortianor in Accra.

A news brief from the Police said the assault was carried out by some men believed to be Police personnel over a misunderstanding in connection with a piece of land.

It said the said parcel of land was allegedly being claimed by two parties, one of whom was said to be police personnel.

The brief urged anyone with credible information that could assist in the investigations to contact the nearest Police station.

Informants are encouraged to call the following numbers: 18555 or 191 or send a WhatsApp message to the Police number 0206639121.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Pegasus scandal: UN experts call for moratorium on sale of surveillance technology

Following the publication on July 18, 2021 of the Pegasus Project, an investigative journalism collaboration …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved