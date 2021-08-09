Home / Africa/International / Kunduz falls to Taliban as militants control more of Afghanistan

Kunduz falls to Taliban as militants control more of Afghanistan

5 mins ago Africa/International Leave a comment

Taliban militants have overrun the provincial capital of Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province, the fourth provincial capital to fall in the past three days, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The insurgents have taken control of all key government facilities in the city except the army corps and the airport, where the high-ranking local officials have taken refuge, provincial councillor Amruddin Wali told dpa.

Another councillor Fawzia Yaftali said that the civilians were caught in the crossfire and that the city was burning.

Kunduz has been captured two times by Taliban insurgents in the past, but they only managed to hold on to it briefly. The last time was in 2016.

Source: GNA

