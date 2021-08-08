Labour Commission secures interlocutory injunction against UTAG

Share this with more people!

The National Labour Commission has secured an interlocutory injunction against the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

The injunction restricted the Leadership of UTAG, its Executives, officers, members, agents and servants from continuing with the current industrial action.

They were to comply with the Directive of the National Labour Commission dated August 2, 2021.

A Court order signed by Madam Edem Erica Agbobli, Deputy Registrar, said taking the urgency of the matter into account, the order was to be served on the Respondents by substituted service through the electronic medium via the radio, television and other current electronic means.

“It is hereby further ordered that this injunction is for 10 days and upon its expiration, the Applicant was to come back on notice.”

The NLC, through its Executive Secretary, Mr Ofosu Asamoah filed on August 5, 2021, in support of Motion an Ex-parte, for an order for Interlocutory Injunction

Source: GNA