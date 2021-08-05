Thousands of Ghanaians join #FixTheCountry protest

Share this with more people!

Thousands of Ghanaians, mainly young people, demonstrated on Wednesday under the FixTheCountry campaign, asking government to address the country’s numerous challenges, including youth unemployment.

The protestors converged at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Avenue as early as 0500 hours for the about five-hour demonstration.

It started at 0720 hours with the demonstrators marching through some principal streets of Accra – Farisco Traffic Light, TUC, Kinbu Senior High School through to Atta Mills High Street and ending at the Black Stars Square.

They were cladded in red and black and chanted patriotic songs to drum home their message.

Some of them wielded placards with various inscriptions such as, “Economic freedom in our lifetime, fair share of national wealth, stop tribal discrimination, fix the country Mr President, let the institutions work not macho men, Justice for Kaaka.”

Addressing demonstrators at the Black Stars Square, Ernesto Yeboah, one of the Conveners for the FixTheCountry Campaign, said the day would be remembered as the day the youth of the country expressed their displeasure over the state of affairs.

He noted that the two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party had failed to bring development to Ghanaians and better the living conditions of the citizens after 30 years of ruling, adding that leadership had failed.

“Leaders bring happiness to their people, leaders bring prosperity to their people, and leaders organise their society in such a way that everybody is happy,” he said.

Mr Yeboah, who is the Founder of Economic Fighters League, urged the youth to be courageous in demanding what was due them rather than settle for what they were offered by the political class.

Mr Oliver Barker-Vormawor, also a Convener, urged the youth to eschew all forms divisiveness such as ethnocentrism and politics to enable them demand for better living standards with unity because “hunger does not know political or tribal colours.”

Speaking in an interview with the media during the protest, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, described the demonstration as peaceful and commended the protestors for their comportment.

The demonstration was stopped months ago by the Police, citing COVID-19 restrictions.

However, an Accra High Court dismissed an application by the Police which sought to injunct the protest.

Source: GNA