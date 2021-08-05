Home / General News / Ghana Health Service updates data of fully vaccinated individuals

Ghana Health Service updates data of fully vaccinated individuals

34 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it is updating records of all fully vaccinated individuals to enable ease of verification.

This is  part of efforts to address  the inability of some vaccinated individuals, especially those traveling outside Ghana, to verify their proof of vaccination using the Barcode (QR code) at the back of their COVID-19  Vaccination Cards or via the https://covid19vaccination.gov.gh/verifyportal.

A statement  signed by Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the Service and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday, said in the interim, a desk had been set up at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA)for verification of vaccination status for travelers.

The  statement said persons who had received two doses of AstraZeneca or Sputnik-V vaccine departing from KIA should contact the Vaccination Verification Desk of the Port Health Unit at the Departure Hall of KIA to verify their vaccination status prior to departure.

It said other fully vaccinated individuals desirous of verifying their vaccination status should visit the nearest health facility or District Health Directorate for assistance.

The Ghana Health Service, as part of COVID-19 vaccination data quality assurance process, instituted a system of data validation for  individuals fully vaccinated against the COVID-19.

The process includes placement of a registered metallic peel (hologram with security features) on the vaccination card as proof of full vaccination and a barcode to check vaccination status.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Thousands of Ghanaians join #FixTheCountry protest

Thousands of Ghanaians, mainly young people, demonstrated on Wednesday under the FixTheCountry campaign, asking government …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved