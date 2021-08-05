Ghana Health Service updates data of fully vaccinated individuals

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it is updating records of all fully vaccinated individuals to enable ease of verification.

This is part of efforts to address the inability of some vaccinated individuals, especially those traveling outside Ghana, to verify their proof of vaccination using the Barcode (QR code) at the back of their COVID-19 Vaccination Cards or via the https://covid19vaccination.gov.gh/verifyportal.

A statement signed by Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the Service and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday, said in the interim, a desk had been set up at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA)for verification of vaccination status for travelers.

The statement said persons who had received two doses of AstraZeneca or Sputnik-V vaccine departing from KIA should contact the Vaccination Verification Desk of the Port Health Unit at the Departure Hall of KIA to verify their vaccination status prior to departure.

It said other fully vaccinated individuals desirous of verifying their vaccination status should visit the nearest health facility or District Health Directorate for assistance.

The Ghana Health Service, as part of COVID-19 vaccination data quality assurance process, instituted a system of data validation for individuals fully vaccinated against the COVID-19.

The process includes placement of a registered metallic peel (hologram with security features) on the vaccination card as proof of full vaccination and a barcode to check vaccination status.

Source: GNA