Angolan President in Ghana for three-day visit

Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves

Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco arrived Accra Sunday for a three-day official visit to the country.

He is in Ghana at the invitation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was in Angola in August, 2019, for  a 2-day official visit at the Angolan leader’s request.

President João Lourenço’s visit is aimed at strengthening the  economic ties that exist between the two countries, as well as exploring possible areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit.

He was met on arrival at the airport by the Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul.

President Lourenco will on Monday, August 2, confer with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, and preside over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between both countries.

He is expected also to tour, lay a wreath and plant a tree at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra, and later hosted to a State Banquet at the Jubilee House by President Akufo-Addo.

On Tuesday, President Lourenco is billed to visit the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), where he would interact with the Secretary Genral of the body, Wamkele Mene.

He has also been scheduled to visit and address Ghana’s Parliament on Tuesday.

President Lourenco will depart for his country on Wednesday.

He is being accompanied by  officials from his country.

Source: GNA

