Three alleged National Security Operatives, another remanded over EC boss’s husband’s vehicles theft

Three alleged operatives of National Security and another have been remanded into Police custody for allegedly stealing two vehicles of Dr Charles Mensa, a former Chief Executive Officer of Volta Aluminum Company Limited (VALCO).

Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh, a 58-year-old Director, Albert Paa Kwesi Okyere, Kwesi Acheampong of Confiscated Asset Unit of National Security and George Antwi, unemployed, are said to have towed the two vehicles from Dr. Mensa’s who is also Madam Jean Mensa, Chairperson, Electoral Commission, husband’s backyard.

Accused have denied the charges preferred against them when they appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

They have been variously charged with conspiracy to commit crime namely stealing, two counts of unlawful entry and stealing.

Police say an accomplice whose name was given as Randy who is also with the National Security is said to be at large.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah also turned bail application put in by Mr Prince Neequaye, counsel for the accused persons.

According to the court, accused were being remanded because of Prosecution’s prayers that the case was still under Investigations.

It further held that it also considered the nature and facts of the case.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, who held the brief of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, prayed the court to remand accused as the case was still under Investigations.

Narrating the facts, Chief Inspector Haligah said the complainant, Dr Charles Mensa is also the husband of Mrs Jean Mensa, Electoral Commission boss.

Chief Inspector Haligah said all the accused resided in Accra.

Prosecution said on July 27, this year, at about 10:00am, while the complainant was relaxing in the house, the accused persons who had earlier on hatched a plan to steal the complainant’s vehicles parked at his back yard, forcibly caused damage to the complainant’s metallic gate.

Accused entered the house with two towing vehicles with registration number GX 3976- 20 and GW 557 V.

Prosecution said the accused stole and towed the complainant’s Toyota Land Cruiser and Nissan Patrol.

Chief Inspector Haligah said while existing the house, some military men saw them and apprehended them.

The Prosecutor said the Military men handed accused to the Police attached to the National Security.

Prosecution said drivers of the respective towing vehicles however escaped with their vehicles.

He said investigations were underway to arrest the drivers and their towing vehicles.

The matter has been adjourned to August 11.

Source: GNA