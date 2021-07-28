NDC dismisses Samuel Koku Anyidoho for indiscipline

Share this with more people!

Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been dismissed from the Party for indiscipline.

A statement signed by Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said at its meeting on Tuesday, July 27, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against Mr Anyidoho, pursuant to article 48(1)(9)(a) of the NDC’s Constitution.

It said the Committee’s report found Mr Anyidoho guilty of the said allegations of misconduct and anti-party behaviour and recommended his outright expulsion from the Party.

“The FEC acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC’s Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts responsibility for your expulsion from the Party,” it stated.

“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the NDC and for that matter, you are no more recognised as a member of the Party and cannot carry yourself as such.

“You are by this letter and pursuant to Article 48(10) of the Party’s Constitution directed to return any Party property that may be in your custody and you shall also forfeit any monies, dues or subscription fees that you may have made to the Party.”

Mr Anyidoho is serves as Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute.

He served as Head of Communications under the Presidency of John Atta Mills from 2009 to 2012.

He was also Deputy General-Secretary of the NDC from 2014 to 2018.

Source: GNA