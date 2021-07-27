Professor Amfo becomes first female to act as Vice Chancellor, University of Ghana

The newly constituted University of Ghana Council has appointed Professor Nana Aba Appieh Amfo, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Student Affairs, University of Ghana to act as the Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Madam Mercy Haizel-Asha, Registrar, University of Ghana, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said her appointment takes effect from August 1, 2021, until the Council appoints a substantive Vice-Chancellor.

The appointment was made in a short meeting after the inauguration of the new Council, on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The statement said the Council considered Section 10(2) (b) of the University of Ghana Act, 2010 (Act 806), and Section 6(3) of the University of Ghana Statutes, to appoint the senior of the two Pro Vice-Chancellors, to act.

Source: GNA