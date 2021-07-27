Home / General News / Professor Amfo becomes first female to act as Vice Chancellor, University of Ghana

Professor Amfo becomes first female to act as Vice Chancellor, University of Ghana

11 hours ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn
Prof Nana Aba Appieh Amfo

The newly constituted University of Ghana Council has appointed Professor Nana Aba Appieh Amfo, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Student Affairs, University of Ghana to act as the Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Madam Mercy Haizel-Asha, Registrar, University of Ghana, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said her appointment takes effect from August 1, 2021, until the Council appoints a substantive Vice-Chancellor.

The appointment was made in a short meeting after the inauguration of the new Council, on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The statement said the Council considered Section 10(2) (b) of the University of Ghana Act, 2010 (Act 806), and Section 6(3) of the University of Ghana Statutes, to appoint the senior of the two Pro Vice-Chancellors, to act.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Ashanti region records 783 COVID-19 cases in one week

The Ashanti Region has recorded 783 new cases of COVID-19 within one week as the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved