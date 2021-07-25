Home / General News / Ghana Health Service says to source more COVID-19 vaccines

Ghana Health Service says to source more COVID-19 vaccines

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it is increasing its capacity to handle different brands of COVID-19 vaccines, including those that require ultra-cold storage facilities.

A statement released by the Service at the end of a high level meeting on COVD-19 in Kumasi said Ghana was trying to source more vaccines to cover as many people as possible.

This will prioritise hotspots regions, districts, highly populated areas and at-risk groups such as persons 60 years and above and those with underlying medical conditions.

The statement said vaccine hesitancy needed to be tackled to ensure maximum vaccine uptake when available.

It said Antigen testing would be used as part of rapid response in locations such as schools and workplaces where there were outbreaks.

The statement said the Service would continue to strengthen the capacity for case management at all levels and ensure adequate oxygen supply.

“We also request that all persons who fall ill must report to the nearest health facility for testing and appropriate treatment,” it said.

The statement emphasised that the increasing number of new infections over a short period could overwhelm the health system and may further worsen the outbreak and asked the public to revisit the key preventive measures to stop the spread.

“The public health measures needed to prevent transmission remain the same, what we need is adherence to these protocols by all people living in Ghana, whether vaccinated or not, the implementation of these interventions worked well in previous waves, and we do not see any reason why they will not work as long as we work together,” it said.

Source: GNA

