Three remanded for robbery

A 25-year-old excavator mechanic who connived with two other accomplices to rob his uncle at Toase in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality, has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie circuit court.

Collins Asiamah Poku together with Justice Oppong 18, a driver’s mate and Benjamin Owusu Boateng 20, a labourer, were said to have attacked the house of Gabriel Oppong, an elder of the Toase Church of Pentecost, and who is also an uncle of Poku, with guns, pinch bar, hammer and machetes and succeeded in taking away several amounts of money.

Poku, together with the accomplices who were also arrested, would reappear before the court presided by Mr. Michael Johnson Abbey on August 05, this year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Sylvanus Dalmeida, told the court that on July 09 at about 1 am, the suspects armed themselves with offensive weapons, wore face masks and attacked the complainant and his family while they were asleep.

He said they broke into the hall of the complainant, fired warning shots and ordered members in the house to surrender their money and mobile phones.

They took away a total of GH¢3,200.00 from the house and bolted.

DSP Dalmeida said a report was made to the Nkawie police who arrested Poku upon intelligence.

He said on July 15 Oppong was also arrested during a similar operation and mentioned Boateng as his accomplice, and he was also arrested.

The prosecutor said during an identification parade by the police on July 19 this year, the victims identified the suspects.

They were therefore charged and brought before the court to remand them to enable the police to continue with their investigations.

Source: GNA