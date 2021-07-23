Maj. Mahama murder trial: Independent witness not present when statement was taken

Mr Bernard Asamoah, an accused person among the 14 alleged murders of Major Maxwell Mahama, has opened his defence in a mini trial.

He told the Court in his evidence that the investigator, one Samuel Agyarkwa, never introduced Madam Vida Danquah, the supposed independent witness to him before his statement was written.

Mr Asamoah said it was after the statement was written and done that Madam Danquah appeared and even that, he saw her outside when the investigator handed over the statement to her to read and sign.

The mini trial came about as a result of objections from the Defence Counsel to the tendering of some caution and charge statements taken from the accused persons.

“My statement had been taken before the independent witness was introduced to me,” he added.

He said after the initial introduction, Madam Danquah apologized for coming in late and said she was busy, so “l disagree with the notion that, she was present and was introduced to me when the statement was taken.”

The accused person, who spoke in Twi and had it translated into English, said he never gave two statements to the Police.

In a cross-examination led by Madam Frances Mullen Asare, the Chief State Attorney, asked the accused person how old he was when he gave the second statement to the Police Mr Asamoah replied he was 21 years.

The prosecution disagreed with the accused person’s age, saying he was 22 years old, when the second statement was taken from him, so he could not be 21-year-old now but Mr Asamoah also disagreed with her.

“l am 21 years,” the accused person added.

Asked, whether he was reminded of his legal rights to a counsel before he gave his statement, the accused person answered in the affirmative and person said he had a counsel but the investigator commented that, he that had murdered a Military man even has a lawyer.

The 14 persons are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when on May 29, 2017 some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are William Baah, the Assembly member of Denkyira-Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

The trial was adjourned to July 26, 2021 for continuation.

Source: GNA