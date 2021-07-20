Home / Sports / Ashantigold disassociates itself from match-day 34 match-fixing allegations

Ashantigold disassociates itself from match-day 34 match-fixing allegations

Ashantigold SC has disassociated itself from match-fixing allegations in match-day 34 of the Ghana Premier League when they hosted Inter Allies at the Len Clay Stadium over the weekend.

The match ended 7-0 in favour of Ashantigold where two of the goals were scored by Inter Allies’ player Hashmin Musah.

This has sparked match-fixing allegations and the Obuasi-based club has pointed out that, the match was fairly played.

A statement from the club said, “We take notice of the videos circulating in relation to our game against Inter Allies and wish to unequivocally disassociate ourselves from any wrongdoing.

“AshantiGold played competitively in the entire duration of the game, with our players scoring five great goals through hard work and team effort in the 15th, 26th, 42nd, 49th and 77th minute respectively.

“We have no idea as to why the opponents’ player scored two own goals after we were up by five goals with 13 minutes to end the game. We demonstrated throughout the game that we were determined to play to the best of our abilities, and not to play for any predetermined score line as it’s been circulated.”

Ashantigold warned individuals and organizations wrongfully accusing the club of match fixing to desist from that to not attract legal actions.

It added “As a renowned sporting brand, we have always believed in fair play and would continue to act in the good interest of the game.”

Source: GNA

