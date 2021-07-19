Tumu Traditional Council forms Taskforce to fight fertilizer smuggling

Share this with more people!

The Tumu Traditional Council has inaugurated a task force to assist the security agencies to fight the smuggling of agro-inputs in the Sissala East Municipality.

Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton IV, the Paramount Chief of the Tumu Traditional Council, who inaugurated the committee in Tumu at the weekend, advised members to commit themselves to the task.

The inauguration of the committee follows President Nana Addo’s appeal to the Chiefs in the Upper West region to help the security agencies to deal with the increasing case of fertilizer smuggling into Burkina Faso.

The Tumu Kuoro, who is also a Council of State Member, said the task force would help to offload every truckload of fertilizer into the designated shops in the municipality and ensure the monitoring of sales to farmers, adding no shop would be allowed to keep the government fertilizer needed by farmers.

He said the task force would also ensure nobody was allowed from the Sissala West and adjoining communities to Tumu to buy fertilizer since every district was assigned, dealers.

The Tumu Kuoro appealed to everyone to work with the task force and pleaded with the government to ensure the current shortage of fertilizer was addressed to avoid maize shortage in the country.

Source: GNA