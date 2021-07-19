GFA opens investigation into AshantiGold vs Inter Allies match-fixing allegations

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Football Association says it has opened investigations into an alleged match-fixing encounter between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies in a match-week 34 game played at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

The game which ended 7-0 in favour of AshantiGold SC witnessed some bizzare moments with Inter Allies defender Hasmin Musah scoring two unbelievable own goals.

But a statement released by the Communications Department of the GFA said that the Association has instructed its Prosecutors and Compliance & Integrity Officer to lead investigations into the matter.

The statement added that the GFA would further lodge a complaint on the match with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana wing of Interpol for the criminal investigation of the game.

“The Association will immediately require statements from the two clubs and the players and the technical team members of the two clubs.

“The GFA further urges any member of the public, the media, players, technical team members to also send any evidence or information whatsoever connected to the match (a statement, video, audio etc) to assist the investigations through the GFA integrity Hotline and email.

“GFA Integrity Hotline As provided for in the GFA Statutes and emphasised during all the training the GFA gave to clubs and match officials before the start of the league, one of the core objectives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is the commitment to promote the integrity of football in Ghana.

“The GFA is committed to investigate all reports of match manipulation(s) and bring the culprits before the Ethics Committee of the Association.

“The GFA is also committed to report to and assist the Ghana Police Service on all such cases of match manipulations which violates the criminal laws of Ghana for prosecution,” the statement said.

Source: GNA