Court jails three, including student to 75 years for robbery

The Nkawie circuit court has sentenced three persons to 75 years imprisonment for robbery at Asuhyiae, near Tepa, in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality.

Among the convicts was a 19-year-old Form two student of the Mabang Senior High School, who received a 10-year jail term.

The others were Abdul Razak 25, an ex-convict, who was jailed for 40 years and John Fordjour, a 25-year-old small-scale miner, who received 25 years.

They were charged for conspiring and robbing three persons with cutlasses and a gun at Ninko cottage, near Asuhyiae.

Police Chief Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that on May 13 this year at about 2000 hours, the three planned and robbed Agya Kwame Twumasi, a 64-year-old farmer at his cottage.

They attacked him with cutlasses and took away his single barrel gun valued at GH¢1,500, two cartridges, a television deck valued at GH¢300.00, several pieces of wax prints and GH¢1,000.00 cash.

The convicts also attacked one Ayuba, a labourer of Agya Twumasi, and took away his four mobile phones, a radio set, a pair of trousers and GH¢200.00 cash.

Chief Inspector Agyei said on May 22 at about 0100 hours, the convicts attacked one Suleman Mohammed at his cottage in an attempt to rob him but failed.

He said the following morning, one of the convicts, Abdul Razak, went and sold the gun to one Bashiru.

However, Bashiru sent the gun to the Achirensua police station, where the first complainant, Agya Twumasi had made a report.

Razak was arrested and in his caution statement admitted the offence.

He led the police to arrest his accomplices and after investigations, they were charged with the offence and brought before the court.

Source: GNA