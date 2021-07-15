Court convicts two for motorbike theft

Share this with more people!

The Enchi District Magistrate court has convicted two persons for stealing Haojin motorbike valued at GH¢4,200 at Papoeso in the Aowin Municipality.

Ebenezer Kwaw, 18, a Junior High school student and Seth Owusu, 19, an illegal miner were each fined GH¢600.00 or in default serve nine months imprisonment in hard labour.

They were also ordered to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months or each would be sentenced to nine months imprisonment in hard labour in default.

Mr Eric Baah Boateng, the Presiding Magistrate, convicted the two on their own pleas of guilty.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that the complainant Alex Henry Gyeni is a teacher and a resident of Papoeso, while the convicts reside at Papoeso and Emre Dani cottage respectively.

He said on Wednesday March 20, this year, at about 1830 hours, the complainant parked his unregistered Haojin motorbike in front of his quarters and retired to bed.

The prosecutor said around 2:30am, Kwaw and Owusu unlawfully entered the complainant’s compound and stole the said motorbike.

Detective Agyare said when the complainant woke up around 4:30am, he realised his motorbike had been stolen and he scouted the vicinity for it but to no avail.

According to the prosecution, after the theft the convicts took the motorbike to Kwawu and attempted to offer it for sale, but no one was willing to buy because they could not provide the documents covering it.

He said the motorbike then developed a mechanic fault and both decided to repair it at a mechanic shop, but they agreed to leave it with the mechanic and pick it later.

Detective Agyare said on March 25 Kwaw again visited the same mechanic shop with another motorbike for its part to be swapped with that of the complainant.

The motorbike mechanic after inspecting the chassis number detected that it was a motorbike that was reported to have been stolen.

He then informed the owner who had earlier given him details of his stolen motorbike and with the assistance of the youth Kwaw was arrested and handed over to the Enchi Police Command with the exhibits.

During interrogation, Detective Agyare said Kwaw mentioned Owusu as his accomplice and led the police to arrest him.

He said the complainant later had information that the convicts had been arrested and his motorbike retrieved.

The complainant took his documents to the police station, identified the motorbike and lodged a complaint.

Source: GNA