Police foils attempt to smuggle weapon through food to inmate

A Police Officer has foiled an attempt by a lady to smuggle a firearm and ammunition hidden in the food to an inmate in the Cantonments cells.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, said on Sunday, July 11, at about 1645 hours, a young lady of about 23 years with Nigerian accent came to the charge office with two packs of “Papaye” labelled fast food meant for a robbery remand prisoner in cells.

She said when the food was carefully inspected by the officer on duty, a locally manufactured pistol with one AA cartridge was found concealed in one of the packs with the food covering it.

Mrs Tenge said unfortunately, the lady managed to flee from the scene but strenuous efforts were underway to trace and arrest her.

Source: GNA