Census: 80% of households enumerated as of day 12

10 mins ago General News Leave a comment

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) says 80 per cent of households have been enumerated as of the 12th day of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).

The GSS, at a press briefing on Sunday, said North East Region recorded the highest with 97 per cent households enumerated while Greater Accra recorded the lest with 55 per cent.

The Service said the remaining regions achieved at least 70 per cent enumeration.

It said out of the 272 statistical districts, 181 were on course in the exercise, which would end today, officially.

Source: GNA

