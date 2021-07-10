Court gives three armed robbers 210 years prison sentence

Share this with more people!

A Circuit Court at Techiman in the Bono East Region presided by Mr Alexander Graham has sentenced three persons to 210 years imprisonment for armed robbery.

The culprits, Iddrisu Tampuri, Yussif Salifu and Kwame Owusu age 18, 19 and 32 respectively were arrested by the Police in 2019 after they went on a highway robbery expedition on the Wenchi-Sunyani road, the court was told.

They were found guilty of a number of crimes including armed-robbery, and the Court convicted and sentenced them to 70 years imprisonment each.

Their accomplice, popularly called ‘Red’ however, managed to escape.

Source: GNA