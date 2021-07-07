Tribute concert held in remembrance of Castro in Takoradi

Share this with more people!

It was a night of anguish for Hiplife fans as one of its legends Theophilus Tagoe, popularly known as Castro was remembered at a tribute concert held on Monday at the Takoradi Mall, in the Western Region.

The mini-concert saw musicians including KK Fosu, Kofi Kinaata, Nero X, Fameye, among others give a rendition of memorable songs of the legendary musician who was last seen seven years ago.

According to Section 33 of Ghana’s Evidence Act, if a person has not been heard of for seven years despite diligent effort to find that person, he would be presumed dead.

Today marks exactly seven years since Castro disappeared together with Janet Bandu while cruising on a jet ski at the Ada Estuary and a court is expected to officially declare them dead today with regards to the aforementioned Act.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, KK Fosu who was a very close friend of Castro revealed that he always feels sad when he remembers his fellow musician considering some memorable moments they shared together.

“Castro’s abilities as a real music talent is undisputed. He is one of the greatest performers I have ever known and may his soul rest in peace.

“He shall forever remain as one of the greatest musicians to come from Ghana and it is a real privilege to have had some hit tracks with him. I have never felt this emotional during a performance until his tribute concert and I nearly wept,” he said.

Castro, who is arguably the Best Vocalist of his time has had an illustrious music career with numerous hit tracks including “Toffee”, “Olufofo”, “African Girls”, Sradinam, “Do the dance”, “Focus”, “Back and Front”, just to mention a few.

