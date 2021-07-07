Hundreds join NDC ‘March for Justice’ demonstration

Share this with more people!

Hundreds of Ghanaians on Tuesday joined the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to protest against “security unrest” in the country.

The demonstration, dubbed: “March for Justice” is to demand justice for all persons killed or brutalised by security agencies in the country.

The demonstrators, who were clad in red and black, had placards, some of which read: “Gbee Wo F33, Young people can’t pay rent, fix the country, What is Kaaka’s Crime, where is the Police Reform, George Floyd was not a Ghanaian, but Kaaka was, and Kill us All”

Leaders of the protest march, which started from the Accra Mall around 0900 hours, are expected to present a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House and to the Speaker of Parliament at Parliament House.

The peaceful march saw demonstrators dancing to Brass Band Music, with some, blowing horns.

The GNA spotted a few security men stationed at vantage points, including the Jubilee House.

There is also heavy police presence along major streets, some in patrol vehicles.

Among the protestors are: Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of NDC, Mr Sam George, Member of Parliament for Prampram, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Chairman of the NDC and Mr Francis Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina.

Source: GNA