Haiti’s President killed in attack at home

Haiti’s President, Jovenel Moïse, has been killed in an attack at his home in the nation’s capital, according to the country’s interim Prime Minister.

Claude Joseph said the President’s residence in Port-au-Prince was stormed by unidentified armed men at 0100 local time (0500 GMT).

The First Lady was also reportedly injured in the attack.

Source: GNA/BBC