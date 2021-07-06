Police arrests one suspect in connection with Feyiase murder

Share this with more people!

The Bosomtwe District Police Command has arrested one suspect in connection with the murder of an Uber driver at Feyiase in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, July 04.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Eric Bekoe, the District Police Commander, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the suspect was arrested on Monday in the course of police investigations into the matter.

“We can confirm that the Police have in our custody a male adult suspected to have played a key role in the murder of Israel Agyei Manu,” he said.

He said the decapitated body of the deceased was found in the community over the weekend and that preliminary investigations later led to the discovery of the severed head of the deceased some few metres near where the lifeless body was dumped.

DSP Bekoe said the deceased, who was also the headteacher of the Rogel Montessori Basic School at Atonsu in the Kumasi metropolis, was driving a white Toyota Vitz vehicle with registration number GE 3170-21, when he was murdered.

Mr Bekoe said the circumstances leading to the death of the Uber driver were being investigated and that the suspect would soon be arraigned in accordance with the law.

Source: GNA