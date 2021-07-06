Home / Tourism / PassionAir runs demonstration flights to Ho

PassionAir runs demonstration flights to Ho

8 mins ago Tourism Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

PassionAir, a domestic airline, at the weekend operated a demonstration flight to Ho with connection to Kumasi.

The demonstration flight was to ascertain the technical performance of the aircraft operation into Ho airport.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airline said it was also to collect the necessary data for its planned operations on the route, as well as connectivity between Ho and Kumasi.

“It is our goal and commitment to seamlessly connect destinations within Ghana with the ultimate aim of boosting the domestic travel market in the country,” it said.

The statement commended the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and their inspectors on board the flight, the Ghana Airports Company Limited and the personnel at the Ho airport for the warm reception.

PassionAir operates daily flights to and from Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Minister unhappy about state of tourism

Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture had noted that though the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved