PassionAir runs demonstration flights to Ho

PassionAir, a domestic airline, at the weekend operated a demonstration flight to Ho with connection to Kumasi.

The demonstration flight was to ascertain the technical performance of the aircraft operation into Ho airport.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airline said it was also to collect the necessary data for its planned operations on the route, as well as connectivity between Ho and Kumasi.

“It is our goal and commitment to seamlessly connect destinations within Ghana with the ultimate aim of boosting the domestic travel market in the country,” it said.

The statement commended the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and their inspectors on board the flight, the Ghana Airports Company Limited and the personnel at the Ho airport for the warm reception.

PassionAir operates daily flights to and from Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi.

Source: GNA