KNUST suspends SRC elections, committee to investigate disturbances

Share this with more people!

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has suspended, until further notice, all activities leading to the 2021 Students’ Representative Council (SRC) elections.

The decision, the authorities said, was necessitated by a clash between supporters of two aspirants from the University Hall and Unity Hall, known for their long-standing rivalry.

A statement issued by the authorities, signed by Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, the University Relations Officer, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday, said a committee “is to be constituted to thoroughly investigate the matter.”

The committee of enquiry, the statement said, would make appropriate recommendations for the University to act on.

It said investigations revealed that the vetting for the SRC elections, which commenced on Saturday, July 03, at the Great Hall, proceeded smoothly, until it got to the aspirants for the SRC Presidential slot when the clash occurred.

“One student is officially known to have sustained minor injury in his palm from a broken bottle and is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” the statement said.

Additionally, some chairs, flowerpots and glass doors at the Great Hall were damaged.

The statement assured all parents and stakeholders that calm had been restored on Campus and students were going about their normal duties peacefully.

“The University will continue to provide a safe and secure environment for productive academic work,” it said.

Source: GNA