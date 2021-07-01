No arrest in bullion van robbery case – Police

Share this with more people!

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service says no arrest has been in the Jamestown Bullion Van robbery which claimed the life of General Constable Emmanuel Mensah.

He said two persons were arrested upon suspicion but later through investigations, it was discovered that they were nowhere near the crime scene on that day and therefore could not be linked to that crime.

COP Yeboah appealed to the public to assist the Police with vital information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators, adding that crime combat is a shared responsibility thus crime could be reduced through joint effort between the Police and the public.

He advised that any information about any criminal activities should not be put on social media.

Mr Yeboah assured the public that confidentiality of informants would be guarded and called on all to have confidence in the Police.

The public could reach the police through these emergency lines: 191, 18555, 0275000156 and 0206639121, he stated and cautioned those who misused them to desist from it, whether to divert attention, insult police, among others so as to make way for genuine calls.

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at about 1228 hours, police received a distress call from James Town that three armed men on two unregistered motorbikes had attacked and robbed a bullion Nissan van with the registration number GT 8592 W belonging to MON-TRAN Company.

Police rushed to the scene and found Constable Osei on board shot dead and the driver injured.

The James Town District Police Command also found the car parked in the middle of Adedenko Metal Market road with glass of three doors shattered.

The body of the deceased of the National SWAT was found at the front seat bleeding from the head and other parts of the body, with his AK 47 snatched by the robbers.

Wisdom, the driver of the van was not met at the scene by the police team.

Eye witnesses led police to a wooden structure where a body of one Afua Badu, 40, a casualty, was found.

A search found Grace Essel, an official of the financial institution who escaped unhurt and had taken refuge in the community. She was sent to the Police Hospital.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been kept at the Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The gang made away with the AK 47 rifle the police officer was wielding as well as an unspecified amount of money.

Source: GNA